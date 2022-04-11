NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Police Division (NPD) released new information about the Saturday morning shooting.

According to a release, police received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred inside a residence in the 1000 block of West Phillip Avenue at 7:38 a.m. on April 9.

An adult woman living at the house told responding officers that Maxine Keys, 42, had also been staying at the residence while acting erratic and paranoid throughout the night.

Around 7:30 a.m., the victim used the phone to call for assistance in dealing with Keys when she became confrontational with the victim inside the residence and brandished a handgun, according to the release. Keys then began firing at the victim causing her to flee the home while Keys pursued her. The victim was not hit by any of the fired bullets.

The victim made it to a neighboring residence and was able to contact 911.

Keys was found near the Norfolk Public Library and arrested for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony at 10:07 a.m. A 9mm handgun was recovered at the time of arrest.

Assisting with the investigation and apprehension were the Stanton and Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Keys was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.