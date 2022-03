DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A suspect involved in a fatal Milford shooting in February pleaded not guilty on Monday.

According to court documents, Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Spirit Lake, submitted a written not guilty plea in Dickinson County court.

Goyne-Yarns was arrested on February 3 and is accused of first-degree murder for shooting a woman who he had a prior relationship with.

The victim told authorities the identity of Goyne-Yarns after being shot twice.