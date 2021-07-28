Suspect in Mavericks shooting booked into Woodbury County Jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The suspect accused of shooting and injuring a woman in December 2020 has been booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Rudy Johnson, 27, of Sioux City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, willful injury, and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the jail Tuesday night.

Siouxland authorities believed Johnson fled to Indiana to avoid prosecution. They then notified the Great Lakes Regional Task Force to locate and arrest Johnson. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force then arrested Johnson on July 16 in Indiana on warrants for the shooting that took place in the parking lt of Mavericks in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Krista Kruckenberg went to Maverick’s the night of December 19, 2020, and in the early morning hours of December 20th, Krista and her friends argued with another woman and her friends. The two groups were told to take it outside, where a fight then took place. Johnson, the other woman’s boyfriend then shot eight times into the crowd, hitting Kruckenberg six to seven times, documents said.

Police dispatched to the scene and found Kruckenberg laying on the ground in the parking lot. The woman was suffering injuries from the multiple gunshots with some bullets lodged in her body. She was hospitalized and was treated for her injuries.

Authorities recovered four bullets and eight shell casings at the scene. Witnesses also identified Johnson as the shooting suspect.

Johnson has a federal felony conviction from August 2013. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $100,000 bond.