Suspect in Mavericks Gentlemen’s Club shooting arrested

HAMMOND, Ind. (KCAU) — Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force said the suspect in connection to a shooting at the Maverick’s Gentlemen’s Club in December was arrested.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Rudy C. Johnson, 26, was arrested on July 16 by the members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He had warrants for his arrest for a shooting at the Maverick’s Gentlemen’s Club in December of 2020.

The Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force developed information that Johnson had fled to Indiana to avoid prosecution. They then notified the Great Lakes Regional Task Force to locate and arrest Johnson.

Johnson is awaiting extradition back to Sioux City.

Officials said on December 20 at 1:24 a.m., police were dispatched to Mavericks Gentlemen’s Club and when they arrived, they observed Krista Kruckenberg, of Sioux Falls, laying on the ground in the parking lot. The woman was suffering injuries from multiple gunshots. She was hospitalized and was treated for her injuries.