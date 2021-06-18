Suspect in Luton Memorial Day shooting pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Whiting man charged with murder after a Memorial Day shooting near Luton is pleading not guilty.

According to court documents, Marvin Hildreth, 20, of Whiting, pleaded not guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.

On May 31 at 1:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to 1900 block of 250th Street, north of Luton, outside a residence. Sheriff Chad Sheehan said shots were fired with possible victims.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman with a wounded leg and a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a Sioux City hospital for her injury. The man was identified as Russell Mohr, 40, of Mapleton.

The woman reported a red car drove up, the man inside the car spoke to the other man, fired a gun, and drove off without saying anything, according to court docs.

Authorities found the car described by the woman in Sloan. The driver, Marvin Hildreth, 20, of Whiting, admitted to having a gun in the backseat. He was then taken to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

Court documents said Hildreth admitted to being called to the scene to help with a disturbance. He stopped a mile from the location and put the gun on his person before arriving and shooting the man multiple times.

In June 2020, Hildreth and two others allegedly drove to an Onawa apartment and assaulted two people followed by Hildreth pulling out a gun, threatening the victims, and firing the gun. Hildreth’s vehicle was identified and a brief vehicle pursuit took place before he was taken into custody.

Jury trial is scheduled for August 31 at 9:30 a.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse.