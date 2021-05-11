Suspect in fatal New Year’s Day shooting trial to be moved to August

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The trial date for one of the murder suspects involved in the New Year’s Day shooting in Sioux City has been moved.

According to court documents, Carlos Morales’ trial is now scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on August 17 at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

A judge ruled on April 28 that Morales will be tried as an adult after his lawyer wanted to have him to transfer to juvenile court. He turned 18-years-old just 10 days after the homicide occurred.

Morales, along with two other suspects, are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that happened on January 1 in the 2600 block of South Walker Street. The shooting left four people injured and killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis.