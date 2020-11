SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A suspect from an attempted robbery in Sioux City is in custody.

On Saturday around 10:52 a.m., officials reported a man entered Select Mart on the 600 block of 14th Street with a shotgun while demanding cash.

Officials said the clerk fled, and the suspect drove away in a beige 2000s Chevrolet Trailblazer without getting anything. The suspect is in custody.

No injuries were reported.