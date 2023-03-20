SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man involved in a stabbing on 11th Street late February pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

According to court documents, Nathaniel Parker III, 30, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

Parker was arrested on February 24 for fatally stabbing William Harlan, 48, while allegedly high on methamphetamine. Court documents state that Parker stabbed Harlan three times in the chest in the back seat of a vehicle before it arrived at the parking lot near an apartment building. Parker was seen getting out of the vehicle, taking Harlan’s body, and carrying him with another man’s help to the apartment.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed a long knife sticking out of Parker’s coat while carrying Harlan’s body. Police searched Parker’s apartment and found a bayonet-style knife hidden in the bathroom ceiling tiles.

Parker faces charges of first-degree murder, a Class A felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole, and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor that is punishable by one year in prison and a $560 fine.