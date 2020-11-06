Sioux City police identify suspect of Douglas St. homicide

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Douglas Street Sunday.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Roderick D. Banks, 36, is being charged with first-degree murder for the Sunday homicide of Solomon Blackbird.

Banks is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male who is 6-foot, 3-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has short hair.

Police said Blackbird was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Douglas Street Sunday at 6:46 p.m. He was taken to MercyOne where he later died due to his injury.

Police said the motive is possibly related to a drug deal between the two men.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Banks is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service’s

Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, the Sioux City Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).

