SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) — The man police believe robbed a woman at a Leeds gas station in June has been arrested.

According to court documents, Asa Starr, 18, was the passenger of a Toyota Camry when the vehicle stopped at a gas station on the 4100 block of Floyd Boulevard on June 27. Starr allegedly got out of the vehicle and approached a woman who was with her children with a gun.

Documents state Starr demanded the woman’s bag. After a struggle, the victim complied and gave her credit card and a bag that was inside her vehicle to Starr.

Officials say that Starr fled to Plymouth County and fired a gun at another person after discarding some of the stolen items onto a third person’s property. The defendant was observed burying what was believed to be a “small shiny pistol” in a dirty pile at another location. A small framed firearm was recovered from the dirt pile on Wednesday.

Police also reported that the blue Toyota Camry that was seen at the gas station was found abandoned and it was determined that a man and a woman had abandoned the vehicle. The pair had then got into a mid-2000s silver Cadillac with a black top and left the scene.

Starr is facing one class B felony, 1st-degree robbery, and three class D felonies, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, and dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon. Starr is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $250,000 bond.