NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A standoff near Allen, Nebraska, on Tuesday ended with the suspect dead, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

At around 11:30 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol and Dixon County Sheriff’s Office were trying to find a suspect believed to be in a residence located on Highway 9 near Allen, Nebraska. According to NSP, the suspect, identified as Andrew Chase, 36, had multiple outstanding warrants.

After multiple attempts to contact Chase, NSP said that they allegedly saw Chase leave the residence with a long gun and hide around the property. This led NSP to deploy the NSP SWAT Team. Chase was prohibited from having firearms.

While the SWAT Team was heading to the scene, Chase re-entered the residence and still did not come out voluntarily when requested by law enforcement. A search warrant to enter the residence was obtained at around this time.

The SWAT Team waited 45 minutes without contact before they made their way into the residence. The release said that they found Chase hiding in a room on the second floor at around 8:50 p.m. Troopers heard a gunshot come from inside the room and found Chase inside “with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Emergency responders attempted to perform life-saving measures before Chase was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release said that no law enforcement discharged a weapon during the incident and there were no other injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. A grand jury will be conducting the investigation.