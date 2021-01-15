Suspect at large, Omaha Tribe of Nebraska urges residents to keep doors locked

MACY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a Thursday Facebook post, reservation residents are being urged to keep their doors locked and watch for any suspicious activity after an incident.

Authorities said that a suspect Jerell Tyndall is at large. They add that he is considered armed and dangerous.

The also said that harboring an individual at large could result in criminal charges.

The Walthill Police Department also warned their residents Thursday night to remain home and lock their doors.

Omaha Nation Law Enforcement did not comment further citing an open investigation.

Anyone with information on Tyndall’s whereabouts can call Omaha Nation Law Enforcement at (402) 837-5906.