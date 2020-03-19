Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man on Lincoln street

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A suspect’s been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man on a downtown Lincoln street.
Lancaster County Court records say 34-year-old Marcus Winston is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Winston was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody.
Another man also was arrested as an accessory. The records don’t show that he’s been formally charged. Winston is accused of killing 32-year-old Timothy Montgomery Jr. early Sunday morning.
