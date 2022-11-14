SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) arrested a man connected to multiple bank robberies in the Siouxland area.

According to a press release, Kevon Demequros Spratt was arrested by SCPD around 12:30 p.m. Monday following an attempted robbery in Salix, Iowa. Spratt was charged with first degree robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and trafficking stolen weapons.

Spratt was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges related to a robbery that occurred on at the Check Into Cash in Sioux City on October 24. The release also stated that Spratt was also charged with other felony crimes stemming from armed robberies that occurred in Sergeant Bluff.

Deputies from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Sgt. Bluff Police Department assisted in arresting Spratt.