SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police say that the victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries after the incident occurred near Floyd Boulevard on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Francisco Tapia, 25, of Remsen was arrested and charged with attempted murder, willful injury, assault while going armed with intent, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

The release states that officers were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Boulevard at 6:09 a.m. for a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

The release states that they found a man who matched the description of the suspect on the 1500 block of 23rd street, and he was allegedly sleeping in a vehicle that did not belong to him.

The release noted that the investigation is still ongoing.