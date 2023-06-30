SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department stated they arrested a man who allegedly killed a man in a shooting earlier in the week.

Yasin Ahmed Abdi, 20, was arrested Friday around 3:30 p.m. for the murder of Marlon White-Eyes, 35, of Sioux City, the police said in a release.

Monday around 6:40 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Ingleside Avenue for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Marlon White-Eyes, 35, of Sioux City suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. White-Eyes was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, White-Eyes died while he was being treated in the hospital.

