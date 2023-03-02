NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol has provided updated information involving a fatal shooting near Hartington, Nebraska Wednesday morning.

According to a release, the suspect, identified as David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana was booked into the Cedar County Jail and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Phillips was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Hartington. According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a 911 call about a shooting around 9 a.m. They responded to the scene at a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road. According to the release, several crew members were present at the time of the shooting and other members attempted life-saving measures on the victim.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where they succumbed to their injuries. NSP has been requested to conduct the homicide investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators alleged that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the victim’s family.