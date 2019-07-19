Survivor remembers United Flight 232 ahead of 30th anniversary

This Friday Sioux City will mark the 30th anniversary of United Flight 232, remembering the 112 people who died in the crash and honoring the work of so many Siouxland first responders, nurses and doctors who helped to save the 184 passengers and crew members who survived the fiery wreckage.

“I was in the tail at four left and we broke off immediately as soon as the plane landed and there was the big ball of fire. We flipped upside down and started tumbling violently down the tarmac,” Flight 232 Survivor Susan White said.

White was one of the flight attendants on United 232; she and other survivors continue to hold a strong relationship with the people of Sioux City who came to their rescue that day.

The Mid America Air Museum is holding a free open house on Friday, featuring Flight 232 Exhibits, honoring the many people that played a big role in saving lives after the crash.