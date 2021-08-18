Surviving victim of Sioux City stabbing testifies at murder trial

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The jury heard opening statements in the trial for a Sioux City man accused in a fatal stabbing on Wednesday.

Michael Landrum is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Salahadin Adem, 37, of Sioux City He is also charged with willful injury and attempted murder.

The jury heard opening statements from the council and testimony from the surviving victim.

“To the door and reminded, reminded Mike that he needs to have an I.D. otherwise he wouldn’t be able to get anything from the store because Adem didn’t have one,” Natasha Drappeaux said during her testimony.

Drappeaux also testified that Adem had talked to her about inviting Landrum over, and when Adem asked if she wanted to invite Landrum over, she started to go over to Landrum’s house.

On September 11, 2020, two victims that had been stabbed were discovered by law enforcement at a Sioux City residence on Nebraska Street. Both of the victims were taken to Mercy-One, and Adem succumbed to his injuries.

The trial is expected to continue throughout the week.