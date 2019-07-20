Surviving United 232 flight attendant continues strong bond with Sioux City

Thirty years ago, Sioux City was the center of Chaos as United Flight 232 made an emergency landing at the Sioux Gateway Airport. The plane carrying nearly 300 people burst into flames on the runway, still 184 people survived, including several members of the flight crew.

“It was the first and last time in my career, that everyone paid attention to that safety demonstration,” United Flight 232 Flight Attendant Susan White said.

Now a veteran flight attendant for United, White has been on thousands of planes.

“I think about 232 just about every day,” she said.

But July 19th, 1989, is the one flight that forever changed her life.

“To prepare yourself to die and then minutes later you walk away from all this devastation, it was very surreal.”

The trouble began about 45 minutes into the flight from Denver to Philadelphia.

“When the explosion happened it sounded like a bomb,” White said.

Soon after the explosion near the engine, White and other grew members broke the news to passengers that their plane was in a true crisis situation.

“I saw people praying, there was a man leading an entire row in prayer, husbands comforting wives, people writing notes that I believe were their final goodbyes,” she said.

Just moments before impact, White was secured in her seat in the tail of the plane.

“We broke off immediately as soon as the plane landed,” she said. “We flipped upside down and started tumbling violently down the tarmac; there were pieces of the plane flying all throughout the cabin.”

After all of that chaos, she was able to walk away from the wreckage unharmed.

“Survivors guilt was immediate for me,” she said. “I wondered why I survived and why someone else a few rows in front of me didn’t.”

Through the decades, she has kept in touch with the many first responders who helped save the 184 survivors of flight 232.

“I cannot say enough kind words about the people of Sioux City, they are so very special. Everyone that came out that day, the rescue workers, Kevin Bockman the air traffic controller, the red cross, the chaplain, the people donating blood, so many kind, generous people.”

White said initially she was terrified to get back on a plane again, but pushed herself to continue working as a flight attendant to not let her fear control her life. Now she says she lives everyday with gratitude, an outlook she has yet to change in the 30 years since the crash.