Surviving the summer heat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Now that summer is finally here there are a lot of precautions that need to be made before you step outside.

“We drink lots of water and we don’t stay out for too long because it gets way too hot pretty fast,” said Quin.

Bailey Quin says she wanted to get out of the house with her family this Sunday.

“It’s pretty warm we haven’t been out too long so it’s not too bad but yea it’s nice out I’m enjoying the sun after all the rain we have gotten,” said Quin.

From a wet spring to a hot and humid summer in days, officials say it’s important to be prepared for the heat.

“You still want to get outside it’s beautiful it’s the summer but you got to be safe in the warm weather,” said John Byrnes, the recreational coordinator for Sioux City Parks and Recreation.

Byrnes says you can still go out and have fun on a hot day if you plan accordingly.

“Try to avoid the heat in the middle of the day. Workout early in the morning or late at night when the sun is down. I listen to my body if I’m dehydrated, I’m dizzy, and nauseous go inside and cool down that’s a big thing to kinda staying safe when I’m outside,” said Byrnes.

One tip is to also wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to avoid both heat and sunburns. Wearing sunscreen will also protect you from the suns rays.

“We wanted to take the little guy out to have some fun on a nice day before it gets too hot,” said Quin.

Parks and Recreation officials say the pool is one of the perfect places to stay cool this season.

