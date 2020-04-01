Survey suggests COVID-19 pandemic draining vigor from Midwest economy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains is showing more signs of the coronavirus pandemic’s disruptive economic impact.
A report released Monday says the Mid-American Business Conditions index sank in March to 46.7, its lowest reading since September 2016.
The survey’s confidence index plunged to a record low of 14.5.
The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100.
Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests a decline.
The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.
