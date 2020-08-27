Surber trial set to begin Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The man accused of killing and dismembering an Emerson man is now set to appear in Dakota County Court.

After two days of questions, 12 jurors have finally been selected for the trial of Andres Surber. Surber will be representing himself in court.

He faces several charges, including 1st-degree murder.

Surber and Bryan Galvan-Hernandez were charged in the killing of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik of Emerson back in November of 2016.

Kubik’s body parts were found scattered in rural parts of Dakota and Dixon counties.

A co-defendant, Bryan Galvan-Hernandez, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2017.

