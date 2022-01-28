PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled a Yankton trailer court owner isn’t liable for injuries to a child who was attacked by a tenant’s dog.

Teresa Burgi appealed a case she brought on behalf of herself and as a guardian for the boy who was injured at the trailer court in September 2017.

The boy, identified only as K.B., was retrieving a basketball within the radius of the pit bull’s leash when the dog bit the child’s face. Court documents say a number of surgeries were needed to correct the damage.

Burgi alleged East Winds and Blackburn had a duty as a landlord to protect K.B. from the attack or to warn him of the dog’s potential for violence.