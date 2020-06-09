Support Siouxland Soldiers to offer more free groceries to military members, families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Support Siouxland Soldiers is continuing to hold free grocery distribution events to provide essentials to local veterans and military families during the current pandemic.

Siouxland veterans, service members and military families will be able to receive free groceries in a series of drive-thru events.

The free drive-thru giveaways will be held on Wednesdays at the following dates and times.

June 10 @ 6 p.m.

June 24 @ 6 p.m.

July 29 @ 6 p.m.

August, 26 @ 6 p.m.

September 30 @ 6 p.m.

All the giveaways will take place at Support Siouxland Soldiers located in the Indian Hills Shopping Center in Sioux City.

Those participating in the event are asked to stay in their car and pop their trunk.

Grocery recipients will be asked to show proof of service. The following will serve as adequate identification.

DD-214,

Department of Defense issued ID card,

Valid driver’s license with “Veteran” designation, or

VA, VFW or Legion ID card.

This event is a joint effort between Support Siouxland Soldiers, Projects for Patriots and the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Since March, Support Siouxland Soldiers has distributed over 25,000 pounds of groceries to local veterans and military families.

Support Siouxland Soldiers says their efforts would not be possible without the generosity of volunteers, donors and sponsors in the Siouxland area.

To learn more about Support Siouxland Soldiers, visit the organization’s website.

The organization’s last drive-thru grocery event was held May 27.

