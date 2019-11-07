Support Siouxland Soldiers to host Bret Michaels concert for Veterans day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Next week, we celebrate the men and women who go out of their way to protect our freedoms. November 11 is Veterans Day.

Support Siouxland Soldiers is celebrating a few days early. They are welcoming Bret Michaels’ ‘Hometown Heroes’ tour at the Tyson Events Center/ Fleet Farm Arena on Friday, November 8.

The concert is geared to celebrate our local veterans for a night of fun entertainment. Veterans, active-duty military and first responders will have the chance to buy tickets with 25% off the asking price.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit four local charities, including Support Siouxland Soldiers.

A week later, the fun turns to the Hard Rock Casino for an event helping ship care-packages to our deployed Siouxland Troops. “Dueling for the Forces” will take place on November 16. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward those care-packages. There will also be hand-painted guitars by local artists that will be auctioned off. Tickets are $20. Everyone must be 21 or older to attend this event.

Support Siouxland Soldiers is a non-profit, volunteer organization with a mission to connect Siouxland Veterans and military families with each other, the community and local resources to provide a sense of belonging and improve well-being.

Sarah Petersen from Support Siouxland Soldiers stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview of both these events.