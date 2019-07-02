Support Siouxland Soldiers sends care packages to troops

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Amidst Independence Day activities, a local group is asking people to remember the men and women who protect our freedoms.

Siouxland Soldiers gathered a small army of volunteers to help those fighting overseas by packing care packages.

The packages will come just in time for the 4th of July. The group says being deployed during special occasions, such as the holidays, makes being separated from their family and friends that much harder.

They’re hoping these care packages bring our soldiers comfort from back home.

” I think it means a lot to know that their community supports them and that we remember that they’re serving while we’re celebrating,” says Support Siouxland Soldiers Director, Sarah Peterson.

Of the dozens of volunteers packing boxes, was a Siouxland Veteran who knows first hand how special these gifts will be.

“You are so used to day in and day out of drudgery that when that package comes from home, whether it’s from your parents or a group like this, It means somebody is thinking about me. I’m not lost out here. It means a lot to you,” says Dennis Martin, a Vietnam War Veteran.