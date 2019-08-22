Support Siouxland Soldiers debuts newly renovated offices

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

A local organization supporting Siouxland military families is debuting a newly renovated facility. Dozens of folks coming out Wednesday night to help Support Siouxland Soldiers showoff its updated space at 1551 Indian Hills Dr.



The non-profit group says the added space and storage will allow them to better serve nearly 30,000 veterans in the area.

“It was great to have so many people here, it just means a lot to know that the Siouxland community really supports and loves our veterans and their family members,” said Sarah Petersen of Support Siouxland Soldiers.



The non-profit hosts about 2 dozen events each year ranging from breakfast events to grocery giveaways and counseling as well as the shipment of soldier care packages.



Peterson says the support group is looking for volunteers. You can find out more by calling the number on your screen, (712) 541-8020.