Support Siouxland Soldiers continues supplying groceries to veterans, military families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With help from area businesses and organizations, Support Siouxland Soldiers continues to provide food supplies to veterans and military families.

The latest supply was picked up Wednesday night with families needing only to pop thier trunk and show proof of service to take home a box filled with groceries.

The organizations said it has distributed over 20,000 pounds of groceries to local veterans in just the last 65 days.

“And honestly, it’s an honor to able to provide this service and this program for our veterans who have sacrificed and given so much for us,” Lori Risdal with Support Siouxland Soldiers said. “We just can’t do enough for our veterans and militarians, so I’m hoping this small part that we’re doing something that’s purposeful and meaningful for them.”

Risdal said food to help 200 families was distributed Wednesday with help from the Food Bank of Siouxland, Projects for Patriots, Iowa Select Farms and Westrock.