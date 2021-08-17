Supervisors vote to seek demolition bids for Prairie Hills building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A now vacant building that’s served many purposes will soon be demolished.

The Prairie Hills building has been unoccupied for five years, and the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have voted to begin seeking bids for the demolition of the 100-year-old structure.

Formerly a “county home and housing for low-risk inmates, the building has fallen too far into disrepair.

“We’ve been looking at that for three years or more and it’s a building that’s deteriorating in front of our eyes. It has no utilities to it, no water, no electric and it is just a building that has lived its life. It’s not worth repairing, it’s not worth using anymore.” says Board Chair Rocky DeWitt.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office looked into refurbishing Prairie Hills and using it for vehicle storage, but decided the renovation would be too costly.