Supervisor Jeremy Taylor attends final meeting before deployment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Supervisor Jeremy Taylor attended his final supervisors meeting Tuesday night just months after being elected for his fourth term on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

“Going into the election, I let people know that this is a very high likelihood of happening and it’s come to fruition. But I’m very appreciative to my community and hometown for putting me here and allowing me to go serve my country,” said Taylor.

Taylor is preparing for his 10-12 month deployment overseas serving as a major and chaplain with the 734th Regional Support Group of the Iowa National Guard.

Currently, one out of every four National Guard soldiers are deploying to various places across the sea.

Taylor has recommended that his seat be filled while he is away, something that Board Chair Rocky De Witt said will be brought up.

Probably will be bring it up in the next couple of weeks, three weeks so I don’t know the timeline exactly. But we will be bringing it up so that we can discuss it and decide if we want to fill it, backfill it with a temporary person. If we want to operate with four, it’s still up in the air,” said De Witt.

De Witt said three names have been brought up to potentially fill Taylor’s seat, but that no decision has been made at this time.