SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The search for a new Sioux City Community School District superintendent is ongoing.

School board president Dan Greenwell shared an update on the district’s search to replace Dr. Paul Gausman’s seat.

“We’ve selected our search firm. GR Recruiting out of Omaha, Nebraska. We had discussions earlier tonight in a closed session. We’re progressing along the way. The board is going to get together here in the very near future and decide whether we go with a full-time search or whether to go with an interim,” Greenwell said.

Just a month ago, it was reported that Dr. Gausman accepted the superintendent position in Lincoln, Nebraska prompting the district to replace Gausman’s seat.

Greenwell also noted how challenging it is to find the right candidate for the job, but as time continues to inch closer to Gausman’s final day as superintendent, Greenwell is making sure he takes his time.

“We want to make sure we have staff involvement and input. We want to have community input. We want to have the business community’s input, and in order to get all of that input and understand, you know, what all our constituents are looking for, we want to make sure we have adequate time to do that,” Greenwell said.

Gausman will no longer be the SCCSD superintendent as of July first. He first took that position back in 2008.