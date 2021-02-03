Super Bowl Sunday could be bring economic boost for Siouxland bars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Super Bowl Sunday is just days away and while virus concerns will keep the stands at Raymond James Stadium far below capacity, Siouxland bars and restaurants will be filled with fans.

Some sports bars depend on days like Super Bowl Sunday to catch up on lost revenue. In fact, some owners said they’re banking on Sunday to erase some of their pandemic losses which may be easier for bars across the river.

In recent days, the state of Nebraska moved its recovery plan to the green zone, which means area businesses can operate at full capacity.

“For a lot of us, this is our livelihood. This is how we feed our families. So I’m hoping people understand that and obviously, we’re trying to take precautions as much as we can but like I said we have to make a living somehow,” said Lupe Gonzales, the owner of The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill.

He said these days every day is catch-up day and he’s banking on fans to fill the room this Super Bowl Sunday.

“We’re hoping we have a good night so that we can kind of catch up on some of those bills that are behind or cover our costs. Obviously, cover our employees and make sure that they’re getting paid for their work,” Gonzales said.

Meanwhile, across the river, Iowa establishments still have some restrictions in place.

“You can’t get into our establishments without wearing a mask,” Josh Jessen, General Manager of Majors Sports Bar, said.

Jessen said on weekends and events like Super Bowl, security guards enforce mask mandates and social distancing guidelines.

But, that is not without its challenges.

“It’s tough. I’m not going to lie, it’s tough to enforce every guideline. We’re a sports bar. People like to take off their mask, they like to cheer for their teams and they like to be loud,” Jessen said.

He adds Majors has been open for about six months and with restrictions like a curfew, it’s been a challenge he hopes to soon recover from.

“Super Bowl is huge for us especially with football winding down, our highest revenue days are when football is being played. So this is our one last game to kind of make up for some of the weeks that we didn’t have during curfew.”

In Iowa, restaurants and bars must continue to limit gatherings to no more than eight people unless they’re from the same household.

In Nebraska however, there are no restrictions on restaurants and indoor gatherings can be at 100 percent capacity now.