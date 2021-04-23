Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, Super Bowl champion Dallas Clark vaccinated at Expo Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Expo Center played host to yet another mass vaccination clinic Friday

but with a few special guests.

Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg and former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Dallas Clark got their vaccines at the event.

The Hy-Vee pop-up vaccination site helped administer the Pfizer vaccine to those who wanted it.



Recent data shows that women are making up 12 percent more of people who are getting vaccinated, so the message Clark wanted men to know is that now is the time to step up.

“Lieutenant governor is calling out the guys like, ‘Hey, I love calling out guys, hey let’s go.’ It’s the locker room mentality, you’re doing something wrong that’s not helping the team, you got to do your part. You have to know your role, you got to do your job,” said Clark.

It was Gregg’s first dose while Clark got his final shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re not here to force anybody to do anything. We’re here to lay out the facts and persuade folks that this is the right thing to do a really, very simple and safe thing to do that is incredibly effective in slowing down the Covid-19 virus,” said Gregg.

Hy-Vee is one of a handful of local pharmacies still offering vaccinations and Gregg said they are available to those who want it.