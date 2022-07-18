SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The summer sun is out with force and that means there may be more precautions to consider when you’re outside.

These precautions can include making sure your skin is protected and keeping hydrated during the heat.

It’s recommended that the outdoors is avoided during peak UV hours, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and sunscreen should be applied regularly.

According to MercyOne Doctor Steven Joyce, repeated skin damage can lead to cancer.

“The skin cancers that we see later in life are a result of all the sunburn and sun damage that we’ve accumulated in our younger years, so it’s especially important in your younger years, teens, 20s, 30s, etc. All the time, we’re out in the sun, use sunscreen so we can protect ourselves from long last damage later on,” said Joyce.

Joyce recommended that your sunscreen should be at least SPF 30 if you’re going outside for an extended period of time.