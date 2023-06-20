SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sunrise Retirement Community remembered the good old days with its 1st annual Sunrise Show and Shine.

Almost 60 cars were on hand by The Historic 4th Street Classic Car Show and Cruise group along with live music from The Gary and Dani Show. Benny’s Dogs were also there selling hot dogs and treats to visitors.

KCAU 9 spoke with Samantha Roth, CEO of Sunrise Retirement about why this event was so worthwhile for their seniors.

“They’re so meaningful to our seniors that live here on campus, something that truly brings the joy. And there is a lot of just healing in reminiscence and being able to remember those times and feel a little bit happier because of them,” Roth said.

Roth also said the New Step Theatre Group donated some 1950s costumes to the staff.