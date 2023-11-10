There is a distinct honor in serving to protect the American way of life and the Constitution of the United States.

On Friday afternoon, that was evident as Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City honored the service of about two dozen resident veterans with a pinning ceremony. Staff members who are veterans or active military members were also honored.

An Army Air Corp veteran explained what makes the holiday meaningful for him.

“It’s getting to me, so very few of us [from] World War II now,” he said. “It’s always good to talk to somebody, and of course the veterans from Vietnam and Korea, I feel so sorry for them and what they had to go through.”

November 11 is also known as Armistice Day, which is regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars” (later known as World War I).