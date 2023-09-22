SIOUX, CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sunrise Retirement Community invites the community to trunk and treat!

Sunrise Retirement Community will be hosting its 2nd Annual Halloween Festival on Friday, Oct. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

At the event, there will be opportunities to trunk and treat, buy chili and cinnamon rolls at the bake sale, take photos, play games, check out the Haunted Gerwulf Community Center, and more. The funds raised at the bake sale will go towards their Sunrise Foundation.

The Sunrise Retirement Community is thankful to its community partners who are supporting this event by hosting a trunk including the Sioux City Musketeers, Launchpad Children’s Museum, Hospice of Siouxland, Goodwill of the Great Plains, and many more.