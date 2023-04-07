SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some people got a chance to grab some sweet treats before the Easter holiday.

Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City hosted their 2nd Annual Easter Hop on Thursday. People who attended were able to hop from trunk to trunk getting Easter baskets and candy.

There were even bunnies and baby chicks for members of the community, along with the residents of the retirement community, to look at and pet while at the hop.

Officials with the Sunrise Retirement Community talked with KCAU about how the idea came about for the Easter Hop event.

“And we know at Halloween, Trunk and Treats are always so popular and they’re not really a thing at Easter. But we though that maybe that is what we could do, is an Easter Hop. Set up like a trunk and treat, still have the event, still welcome the community to campus, and still see the joy in our seniors’ faces,” said Samantha Roth, executive director of Sunrise Retirement Community.

The Easter Bunny made an appearance at the hop and gave hugs to people who wanted one.