Sunrise Retirement Community honor veterans with patriotic quilts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Although many people will be celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend, veterans living at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City were honored with special patriotic-themed lap quilts on Wednesday.

Staff is also putting on mini-concerts with Jill Miller performing.

Officials with the retirement community said the annual event is usually planned for flag day, but they had to push it back due to COVID-19.

“Especially now at a time of lockdown, we are in very close and important contact with our folks living here. So, we want to continue to work as well as we can and do as much as we can for our residents,” said Janet Dorale of the Sunrise Retirement.

Fifty quilts were made for Sunrise, 34 were given out on Wednesday. The remaining ones will be given to new veterans as they move in.

Latest Stories