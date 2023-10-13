SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxlanders got into the Halloween spirit early. Sunrise Retirement Community held its second Halloween Festival on Friday.

While the event had to be inside due to the rain, residents, and visitors still got to take part in plenty of spooky treats and activities. Samantha Roth, the CEO at Sunrise Retirement, says events like this are good for their residents as well as the nonprofit.

“Our residents love seeing the kids and the costumes,” Roth said, “But it’s also a really good opportunity for us to welcome the Siouxland community to campus, to say thank you for everything that you do for us throughout the year, all the support that you give us, and to make sure that you know we are an active part of the community and that we want to be an active part of the community.”

There were “trunks” from the Sioux City Musketeers, Launchpad Children’s Museum, and more that helped support the event. There was also a bake sale fundraiser for the Sunrise Foundation.