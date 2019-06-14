Sunrise Retirement Community holds Flag Day Ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City held a Flag Day Ceremony Friday.

Flag day commemorates the day when the U.S. adopted the stars and stripes as its flag.

For many, it’s an often over-looked patriotic holiday, but some Siouxlanders feel it’s just as important.

“Well, I think it’s important especially for the younger generations to know what the history of our flag is and to grow up with an appreciation of the service that the men and women of our country have given to keep that flag flying and the things that it stands for,” said Hallie Salmen, the executive director of Sunrise Retirement Community.

During the ceremony, Sunrise recognized their veterans and the 185th Air Refueling Wing gave a speech about the history of the United States Flag.

The ceremony was livestreamed on Facebook. Watch it below:

The U.S. adopted the flag in 1777. Flag Day was first declared a holiday in 1949.