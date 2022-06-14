SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Residents at a local Sioux City retirement home celebrated Flag Day.

Residents at Sunrise Retirement Community gathered out by the flag for a ceremony honoring the sacrifices made for Old Glory.

The 185th honor guard started the event off with the folding of the flag and how each fold represents the men and women who support it.

The event coordinator with Sunrise said that events like these are very important to their residents.

“They’ve been through it and lived through it and where we are today so they take a lot of pride in their flag,” Erin Anderson said.

Coming up later this week, the community is planning to hold a Fathers’ Day grill out.