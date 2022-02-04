SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Winter Olympics are underway and a Siouxland school is joining in on the fun.

Sunnyside Elementary students participated in the opening ceremony of the “Sunnyside-Style” Olympic Competition.

Students will participate in five subject areas across the next few weeks, math, science, reading, writing, and social studies activities. The activities will have gold, silver, and bronze awards.

The class that racks up the most medals wins a prize, with each classroom representing a nation in the Beijing Olympics.

“The events going on in China right now, and so we always feel like it’s good to connect to things that are happening globally. And we did this event four years ago here, and it was such a hit that we decided to do it again,” said Sunnyside Principal Blair Taylor. “I think it’s, the Olympics are something that is important to everyone around the world, and I hope it engages them in the actual Olympics and then having fun doing activities within different content areas.”

Students that complete their first activity will receive a ring pop. The school’s closing ceremony will be on February 24.