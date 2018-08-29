Sunnybrook MOPS group gearing up to kick off
Their first meeting will be held next week and all moms are welcome
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The goal of mops is providing community and support for mothers from those expecting to children in high school. They have childcare, brunch, speakers on relevant issues, moms nights out, craft nights, volunteering as small groups, and other ways to connect.
Event name: Sunnybrook MOPS & MOMSnext Registration Event
Event location: Sertoma Park
Event date(s) & time(s): Thursday, August 30 10am-Noon
Cost: free event
Website or contact phone number to air on TV: FB.com/groupssunnybrookmops/
