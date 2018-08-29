Local News

Sunnybrook MOPS group gearing up to kick off

Their first meeting will be held next week and all moms are welcome

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 12:47 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 12:47 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The goal of mops is providing community and support for mothers from those expecting to children in high school. They have childcare, brunch, speakers on relevant issues, moms nights out, craft nights, volunteering as small groups, and other ways to connect.

Event name: Sunnybrook MOPS & MOMSnext Registration Event 
Event location: Sertoma Park
Event date(s) & time(s): Thursday, August 30 10am-Noon
Cost: free event
Website or contact phone number to air on TV: FB.com/groupssunnybrookmops/

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected