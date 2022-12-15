SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A cell phone company made an item donation for the Sunnybrook Church.

U.S. Cellular made a stop by Sunnybrook Church’s Hope Center to drop off donations to their pantry worth over $500. The Hope Center has served 12,000 people this year and some of the most needed items are things like peanut butter, cereal and toiletries and thats exactly what was provided by the carrier.

Hope Center Director Tina Stroud tell us that its donations like these that prevent hunger in siouxland

” hunger is a huge need here in siouxland and we’re so thankful to U.S. Cellular for partnering with to be able to serve the people who are in need and the food insecure here, especially during the holiday season. No one should have to go without food and thats a basic need and we’re so thankful for this opportunity to work together,” said Stroud.

the hope center pantry is open to the public and operates twice a week, Tuesday afternoons and Thursday evenings. they do ask that you make an appointment beforehand, so they have enough food on the shelves.