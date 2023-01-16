SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since it began in 2020, the Sunnybrook Hope Center has helped address food insecurity in Siouxland along with helping individuals and families with housing needs.

According to a release from the Sunnybrook Hope Center, over three years, the center has helped individuals and the community through various outreach programs including the Choice Food and Personal Product Pantry.

The release stated that the pantry provides a variety of food and essential products for clients. The pantry operates on a point system based on the size of the household and provides them the chance to make choices of which groceries and products they would like.

The center serves as the community’s Tyson Community Pantry in partnership with Tyson Foods. They have helped to distribute more than 150,000 pounds of meat to individuals, families, and organizations.

“Hunger is one of the most identified needs in the tri-state area with over 25,000 individuals considered food insecure,” said Executive Director Tina Stroud, “Since opening our doors in 2020, Sunnybrook Hope Center has provided over 1,800,000 meals to 42,680 households in our community. We cannot do this alone. We are thankful for our food source partners as well as the 1,067 volunteers who have served in our pantry over the last three years.”

Along with food insecurity, the center has also worked towards creating housing for those in need through a partnership with World Vision and other churches and nonprofit organizations to serve Siouxland, northwest Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, according to the release.

“This service is absolutely incredible as we help nonprofit organizations furnish new homes to individuals transitioning out of homelessness and families affected by trauma, abuse, and addiction,” said Stroud, “Our 55, partner church and nonprofit organizations are the ones on the frontlines to serve our community. We are so grateful we can help.”

The Sunnybrook Hope Center has helped the community through the distribution of 30 semi-truck loads of material valued at $1,500,000 for 82,000 people throughout Siouxland, according to the release.