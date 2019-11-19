Sunnybrook Drive getting a residential boost with apartment development

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of Sioux City’s fastest-growing retail areas is now getting a residential boost.

An expansive apartment development getting the attention of Sioux City Council members on Monday afternoon.

The Sioux City City Council voting five to zero on the third reading of re-zoning a vacant lot along Sunnybrook Drive that would allow a 208 unit apartment and townhouse complex to be built.

At previous meetings, homeowners from the area voiced concern over the project, saying the additional housing would increase traffic in an already congested area.