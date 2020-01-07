Sunnybrook Community Church opens Hope Center food pantry

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -A Siouxland church is hoping to help folks struggling to keep the kitchen cupboards full of groceries.

Sunnybrook Church on Monday opening the Hope Center food pantry.

The unique set-up of this pantry lets folks use points to shop similar to a grocery store. Only food is available right now, but church workers say they hope to expand the program to other areas of assistance.

“There’s so many needs out there, what ones are we going to start with? Because we know this is not the end product, we know this is just the beginning. We’re trying just to begin to meet people and understand what their needs are.” says Jeff Moes, Senior Pastor at Sunnybrook Community Church.

Pastor Moes says it took church members 4 years to bring the Hope Center to Siouxland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories