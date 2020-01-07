Sunnybrook Community Church opens Hope Center food pantry

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -A Siouxland church is hoping to help folks struggling to keep the kitchen cupboards full of groceries.

Sunnybrook Church on Monday opening the Hope Center food pantry.

The unique set-up of this pantry lets folks use points to shop similar to a grocery store. Only food is available right now, but church workers say they hope to expand the program to other areas of assistance.



“There’s so many needs out there, what ones are we going to start with? Because we know this is not the end product, we know this is just the beginning. We’re trying just to begin to meet people and understand what their needs are.” says Jeff Moes, Senior Pastor at Sunnybrook Community Church.

Pastor Moes says it took church members 4 years to bring the Hope Center to Siouxland.