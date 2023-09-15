SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sunnybrook Community Church is opening a second location in downtown Sioux City.

The new location, dubbed “Sunnybrook City Centre”, will be located in the REMAX City Centre Building, according to a release from the church.

At the new location, the church’s services will be streamed beginning Sunday at 10 a.m.

“We are excited to announce that every Sunday at 10 a.m., we will be streaming our weekly messages at the Sunnybrook City Center in downtown Sioux City. Now, you can watch our services in person at our Sunnybrook campus or at our new downtown location. you can always catch us online or on TV as well. We hope to see you this Sunday. God bless,” Lead Pastor Jeff Moes said.

The church has been at their current location at 5601 Sunnybrook Drive for more than 20 years. The church said that in those 20 years, they’ve grown to need the additional space.

“Sunnybrook Community Church has been so blessed over the years to sustain the growth that we’ve seen, not only in congregation numbers and physical space, but also in our ability and commitment to serving Siouxland,” said Moes.

The REMAX City Centre is the former location of The Riviera. One of the movie auditoriums from The Riveria’s time in the space was renovated and is where the church will be streaming their services.